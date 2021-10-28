Doctors' groups plead for Sask. residents to limit contacts to stop COVID-19 spread

Saskatchewan’s healthcare workers are overwhelmed and burned out, according to an open letter from the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians.

“Please Saskatchewan, we need to come together. Your help now will make positive changes so we can spend the holiday season with our loved ones rather than in the ICU,” says the letter, which was shared with Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman.

“Help support our healthcare workers to continue their important service to the people of Saskatchewan. We know it’s been difficult, but we need everyone’s support to beat this pandemic and resume a healthier, happier life.”

Thousands of surgeries have been cancelled which will have repercussions for many Saskatchewan families, the groups say.

By the end of the week, 20-25 per cent of the province’s COVID-19 ICU patients will have been transferred for care in Ontario with help from the military, the letter says.

The groups note that although case numbers are dropping, so are the number of tests; 50 per cent of hospitalized patients are diagnosed upon admission to the hospital.

“Community transmissions are still high and that puts us all at risk. As front-line family doctors in this province, we see our colleagues struggling with these issues every day.”

They ask those who are not vaccinated to talk to a trusted health care professional and stay home until they are vaccinated.

Everyone should keep wearing masks and limit their bubbles to the same one or two other households, they say.

The also ask local businesses to follow the recommendations set out by Medical Health Officers.