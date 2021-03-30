Doctors Manitoba answering common questions about COVID-19 vaccine

With new information coming out daily about the COVID-19 vaccines, Doctors Manitoba is here to help people sort out the truth.

The non-profit organization said it’s received thousands of questions since launching its website aimed at providing information and answers on COVID-19 vaccines.

“Questions about their pre-existing medical conditions, questions about allergies or whether medications that they’re on might affect if they’re eligible to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Cory Baillie, president of Doctors Manitoba.

Doctors Manitoba reached out to the experts, and has now posted the answers to the most-commonly asked vaccine-related questions. This includes questions about eligibility, personal health concerns, safety and effectiveness.

“Doctors Manitoba knows that the way out of the pandemic is through Manitobans getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” Baillie said.

“We wanted to reassure Manitobans and give them a source of information they could trust.”

The answers to these questions and more vaccine information can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.