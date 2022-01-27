Doctors Manitoba to host one-day Vax-a-Thon in hopes of boosting vaccine uptake
Next week Manitobans will have an easy way to get a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if they still need it.
Doctors Manitoba is hosting a one-day Vax-a-Thon on Friday, Feb. 4.
This event will allow people to go to doctors’ offices around the province and get their first, second or third dose of the vaccine as well as ask questions.
Doctors Manitoba said on Thursday that 48 people are being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 every day.
The organization says those numbers are not sustainable.
"So I'm actually seeing more patients in the ER right now due to COVID," said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba.
"We're seeing more folks being admitted to hospital than ever before. Omicron is still a deadly virus. People are dying and we need to do everything we can to help save lives and to help to prevent our hospitals from becoming overrun."
For those aiming to take part in the Vax-a-Thon should know each doctors’ office will have its own schedule and most will require an appointment.
More information on the event can be found online.
-
Missing woman found dead in Fort McMurray home, 2nd-degree murder charges laidThe Alberta Major Crimes Unit charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a missing woman in Fort McMurray.
-
Transit terminal in North Bay being used as warming shelterThose who need to get warm are heading to the transit terminal in the North Bay's downtown.
-
Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over FlamesBrandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
-
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
-
Meals on Wheels Sudbury receives $5K from local legionVarious legion branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are distributing funds from the 2021 Poppy Campaign.
-
B.C. radiologists sound alarm over backlogs as province claims wait times are downAs the province's radiologists raise the alarm about extensive backlogs impacting patients, B.C.'s Ministry of Health is claiming that wait times for medical imaging and even surgeries are shorter than before the pandemic started.
-
Halifax police arrest 12-year-old boy in connection with robbery at Dartmouth variety storeHalifax Regional Police has arrested a 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth, N.S. following a robbery at a variety store.
-
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Hwy. 400 in Georgian BayNo injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer veered out of control on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Thursday evening.
-
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in BramptonA man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.