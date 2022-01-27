Doctors Manitoba to host one-day Vax-a-Thon in hopes of boosting vaccine uptake

Next week Manitobans will have an easy way to get a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if they still need it.

Doctors Manitoba is hosting a one-day Vax-a-Thon on Friday, Feb. 4.

This event will allow people to go to doctors’ offices around the province and get their first, second or third dose of the vaccine as well as ask questions.

Doctors Manitoba said on Thursday that 48 people are being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 every day.

The organization says those numbers are not sustainable.

"So I'm actually seeing more patients in the ER right now due to COVID," said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba.

"We're seeing more folks being admitted to hospital than ever before. Omicron is still a deadly virus. People are dying and we need to do everything we can to help save lives and to help to prevent our hospitals from becoming overrun."

For those aiming to take part in the Vax-a-Thon should know each doctors’ office will have its own schedule and most will require an appointment.

More information on the event can be found online.