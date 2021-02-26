The organization representing doctors in Manitoba is welcoming the news of the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, Doctors Manitoba said the news of the approval means Manitobans may soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from their family doctor.

“This approval means Manitobans are one step closer to getting the vaccine from their doctor, a trusted medical professional who knows their health situation best,” said Dr. Cory Baillie, president of Doctors Manitoba, in a statement.

“Hundreds of doctors are registered to offer the vaccine. We are ready.”

The Manitoba government has opened applications for pharmacies and medical clinics in the province to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Manitoba’s vaccination update on Feb. 19, more than 460 pharmacies and clinics have applied to administer a vaccine as soon as a suitable candidate becomes available.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said there are several clinics that are ready for the vaccine.

"Right now we already have 250 clinics and pharmacies that have gone through all of our processes to be ready to go when the vaccine gets here," said Reimer.

She encourages those who haven't signed up yet but have interest in administering the vaccine to visit the province's website for information.

She added when all the plans are in place with the vaccine, those who work at pharmacies will also be eligible to receive the shot.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca can be stored at temperatures of 2 C to 8 C, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which require ultra-cold temperatures to store.

Health Canada also approved a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the Indian pharmaceutical company Serum Institute of India, which is considered a separate vaccine.

AstraZeneca has promised 20 million doses to Canada. It is given in two doses to people over 18 years of age.

It is not yet clear when the AstraZeneca vaccine shipments will arrive in Canada, and how many doses will be administered to Manitoba.

Although the details aren't 100 per cent clear, Reimer said this will be great news for the vaccine timeline.

"We don't have the exact timeline worked out yet but as soon as we find out what Manitoba can be expecting, we will be adjusting our timelines and letting Manitobans know. But certainly, this is only good news as far as how long it will take to reach Manitobans," said Reimer.

Reimer said the vaccine team is anxious to get more doses out, but she added the system has to be careful and be prepared for more vaccine shortages as she said there can be problems with vaccine supplies even when there isn't a pandemic.

