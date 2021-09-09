Doctors now targeting the 'moveable middle' to boost vaccination rates  

Ontario doctors have their sights set on the ten to 12 per cent of people who they believe just need some information, before rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the Ontario Medical Association says physicians are starting to call unvaccinated patients “to reach those who we believe can be reached.”

Dr. Constance Nasello, an OB-GYN based in Chatham, Ont. believes there is a small group of people who they’ll never be able to convince.

“Unfortunately there is a portion of the population that their role in life is to challenge organized government, organized medicine, organized anything,” says Nasello.

Dr. Nasello says they need to focus their efforts on people who just need access to a qualified doctor, to ask any and all questions before making a final decision.

Hannah Lacroix,19, and Kym Cole, 29, two students at the Thames campus of St. Clair College both jumped at their first chance to get a COVID vaccine.

“Even though I’m younger and healthy and stuff, I still want to make sure everyone around me is safe,” says Lacroix.

Cole says she was “relieved” when she was fully vaccinated because of personal experience with the virus.

“My father had gotten COVID, as well as my sister’s boyfriend, as well as both my father and my boyfriend, are diabetic,” says Cole.

Yet both women admit many of their friends are hesitant to get a shot.

“Honestly I have quite a few friends who are really hesitant about it, just because they didn’t know what was in it,” says Lacroix.

“I’ve had people tell me that they don’t have enough answers about the vaccine they want to know what the long-term side effects are,” says Cole.

“But at the same time, the virus hasn’t been around for people to be able to answer these questions.”

Information about the COVID-19 is available on the WECHU website.