Doctors-turned-authors raise money for Sault Area Hospital
A pair of Sault Ste. Marie doctors-turned-authors are collaborating on a fundraiser for the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.
They’ll be sharing a stage next month for a discussion on their books - as well as a broader discussion on the state of healthcare and those who work in it.
Doctor Pat Zehr, a retired obstetrician, will be reading excerpts from her memoir, The Beatles, Babies and Broken Bodies. It’s a personal reflection on more than 30 years in healthcare.
Zehr will be joined by Doctor Graham Elder, an orthopaedic surgeon and author of three medical-fiction novels set during the pandemic - A COVID Odyssey, Second Wave and Variant Reset.
Both doctors said they are looking forward to the fundraiser and being able to share with the audience their personal experiences in the healthcare world.
The event is happening at The Loft at the Algoma Conservatory on Nov. 9.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on the foundation’s website.
For more information on the foundation and their upcoming events visit their Facebook page.
