A group of health professionals is urging the Alberta government not to ease COVID-19 restrictions next week and to instead toughen measures for bars, restaurants and pubs.

The plea comes from two doctors who co-chair the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association's pandemic committee.

Dr. Noel Gibney and Dr. James Talbot say in a statement that new daily active cases have stopped decreasing and that new, more transmissible variants of the virus may cause rapid increases.

They also say many bars, restaurants and pubs are not following the existing rules and that it will be months before all at-risk Albertans are vaccinated.

The Alberta government could as soon as Monday ease restrictions on retail businesses, banquet halls, community halls, conference centres, hotels, indoor fitness and children's sport and performance. activities.

The province's chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said that while hospitalizations are down, the next reopening phase is not a done deal because the test positivity rate and number of new people infected by each case are rising.