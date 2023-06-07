Documentary series examines story of missing Marshal Iwaasa

Marshal Iwaasa disappeared three and a half years ago and the mystery of what happened to him is now part of a streaming documentary series.

Iwaasa hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 17, 2019.

The 26-year-old Lethbridge man was reported missing by his family, who said he told them he was heading to Calgary.

Investigators found his burned-out truck on a logging road in B.C.s backcountry.

The investigation is part of a series on Paramount Plus called Never Seen Again, which focuses on people who've gone missing and those that were left behind.

The show's producer, Anthony Cantor, was interviewed on CTV Calgary's News at Noon by Ian White.

"There are so many gaps in our understanding and our knowledge of the timeline of what happened to him - of why his truck ended up where it did, in the state that it was in – it's the kind of case and kind of situation where it seems like there's a good opportunity to provide a platform to bring all the people involved together to try to piece our way through these gaps in our knowledge and these things that don't add up," said Cantor.

You can check out the Iwaasa episode of Never Seen Again and the other episodes as well on Paramount Plus.

Anyone with information on Iwaasa's disappearance is asked to contact Lethbridge police or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.