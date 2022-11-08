Documentary shines light on good work of Windsor Goodfellows

You’ve likely seen them on the street around the holidays selling newspapers and collecting donations — now you can catch them on the big screen.

Over the past two years, local filmmaker Sasha Appler has been working to share the story of the Windsor Goodfellows. He shot more than 24 days of footage for the film, “Good People.”

The documentary focuses on the organization’s history, struggle through the pandemic and its success throughout the Goodfellows’ 112-year run.

“This documentary release is crucial to us as it will be released in the days leading up to our paper drive, where we hope to raise $375,000 as the costs of our programs has gone up significantly and the number of clients we serve has seen significant increases this year as well,” a news release from the organization says.

Appler created the documentary in an effort to help the Windsor Goodfellows promote awareness, as the organization says many are only aware of its holiday giving program.

“Good People” will premiere at Lakeshore Cinemas on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

The film will also be available in an online release through the video streaming site Vimeo which can be rented after Nov. 22 for $2.