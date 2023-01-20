Dodgeball ready for its close-up as provincials come to Calgary

Dodgeball? That was something you did in Grade 4 gym class. Or a 2004 comedy starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn.

But for Erica Spitzmacher, the president of Dodgeball Alberta, the sport is so much more than that.

For one thing, Spitzmacher told CTV Morning Live's Ryan Harding, dodgeball is going to be on display Saturday in Calgary, when the provincial dodgeball championships are played at the Volleydome Gym in the city's northeast.

It's more than that for Spitzmacher, however.

Dodgeball, it turns out, is how she met her husband.

"I actually got into dodgeball when I moved to the city," she said. "I didn't really know anyone. I just started when a friend from work's friend got me into it. Now they're all my best friends. Through dodgeball, I met my husband!

"You go throw balls at people for an hour, and you go out with everybody and you have a lot of comraderie!"

About 125 players from Edmonton and Calgary are expected to compete Saturday, with the hope of qualifying for the national dodgeball finals, which take place in Montreal in April.

The top three Alberta men's teams and top two women's teams qualify.

The event is the first of two taking place in Calgary: the western Canadian finals take place in February.

Admission to the provincials is free. The event takes place at the Volleydome Gym, #250-10 Stonehill Place N.E. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.