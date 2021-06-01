'Doesn't really change a whole lot': What's allowed once the stay-at-home order lifts on June 2?

After two months, Ontario's stay-at-home order will expire Wednesday.

The emergency order allowed people to only leave their home for essential reasons, like work, exercise or grocery shopping.

But despite the order lifting, most restrictions are staying in place until the province's three step reopening plan begins, likely in mid-June.

Among the changes, people are now permitted to travel within the province, including to a secondary property, for any reason.

Short-term rentals are still limited to people who need housing, and overnight camping remains prohibited.

Gathering limits remain in place, although in late-May, the province extended the cap on outdoor gatherings to five people.

Essential retail is only allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity, with non-essential retail restricted to offering curbside pickup or delivery.

"We have free pickup in-store option online that people can choose and we also ship outside of the region as well," said Rickie Nelson, manager of Luster & Oak in Waterloo.

"I do a lot of deliveries and I go as far out as Woodstock," said Paula Wilkie, owner of Carousel Clothing in Kitchener. "I think everyone is just sort of hanging on until they can come in."

Restaurants are also still limited to take-out only, but some are preparing for the eventual loosening of restrictions.

"Right now we are setting up furniture, setting up floor plans and doing lots of hiring," said Chris Janovich, general manager at Moose Winooskis in Kitchener. "We want to be fully staffed and ready to go."

Step one of the reopening plan will allow for patio dining, outdoor fitness classes and in-person shopping at non-essential retail stores, with capacity limits.

Until then, many local residents say the lifting of the stay-at-home order won't change much.

"I think I might get outside a bit more and maybe see people socially distanced," said Kitchener resident Jennifer Hughes. "We have been inside and not seeing anyone, so it will be nice."

"Honestly for me, it doesn't really change a whole lot," said Waterloo resident David Oliver.

Here's a deeper look at what you can and can't do after the stay-at-home order lifts but before the provincial reopening plan begins:

Leaving home:

Residents can now leave their homes for non-essential reasons.

Social gatherings:

Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people. Indoor gatherings are still prohibited, unless all members are from the same household. Those who live alone are free to gather with one other household.

Shopping:

Capacity limits of 25 per cent at grocery stores remain in place, and non-essential items are still off-limits.

Personal care services:

Haircuts and other personal care services won't reopen until Step 2 of the province's reopening plan, which is likely to begin sometime in July.

Restaurants:

Restaurants and bars are still closed but can offer take-out and delivery.

Sports and recreational facilities:

Most indoor and outdoor sports facilities are closed, with some exceptions, such as for athletes or physical therapy. Some outdoor recreational facilities, like golf and tennis courts, already reopened on May 22.

Weddings and funerals:

A maximum of 10 people, indoors or outdoors, can continue to attend weddings, funerals, and other religious services.

With files from CTV Toronto.