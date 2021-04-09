Dog allegedly mauls smaller dog, bites owner in Saanich

Saanich police are urging a dog owner to come forward after his dog allegedly fatally injured another dog, and bit its owner earlier this week.

Police say the incident occurred at Mount Douglas Park around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Near the summit of the park, police say a small dog was on-leash with its owner when it was attacked by a larger, off-leash dog.

The small dog suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a veterinarian, where it had to be put down, according to police.

The small dog's owner was also allegedly bitten by the off-leash dog and sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are now urging the larger dog's owner to come forward, and are seeking any information on the man's identity.

Saanich police say animal control officers are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

Police note that dogs in Saanich "must be kept on a leash or under effective control at all times."