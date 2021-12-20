Dog and puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island get emergency support from SPCA

The BC SPCA is fundraising to support a dog and her litter of five puppies that were found abandoned on Vancouver Island this winter.

The two-year-old dog, Celeste, was found living outside with her puppies in cold conditions before she was brought into the Nanaimo SPCA branch.

"She was living outdoors and starving, but she was obviously doing everything she could to try to feed her puppies and keep them safe," said Bonnie Pequin with the Nanaimo BC SPCA. "She is such a sweet, loving dog and a very good mother."

Celeste was found emaciated and is now on a strict refeeding diet so that she doesn't overeat, says the organization.

"We have to do this gradually because when animals are this emaciated overfeeding can have deadly results," said Pequin in a release Sunday.

The SPCA says Celeste and her puppies will be in care with a foster family for at least one more month until she regains a normal body weight. After that, she'll be spayed and put up for adoption.

Her puppies will also be available for adoption starting early next year.

"We are so thankful that Celeste and her puppies are warm and safe and getting the care that they need this Christmas," said Pequin.

"No animal should be left out in the cold without food or shelter, especially at this time of year."

Donations for the dogs can be made on the BC SPCA website.