Dog attack at downtown bus stop sends woman to hospital: EPS

A woman was taken to hospital last week after she was bitten by a dog while waiting at a bus stop.

The attack happened on July 4 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 111 Avenue and 109 Street.

The Edmonton Police Services says the 63-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk on the west side of 109 Street when she was bitten by a large-breed grey dog.

The owner of the dog reportedly fled with the animal after the woman was bitten.

Other people at the bus stop provided first aid for the woman until EMS responded.

She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking for anyone who witnessed the attack, and are also hoping to speak to the people who provided first aid at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.