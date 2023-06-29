Dog attack leads to injuries for 2 children, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon police are investigating after a dog attacked four people, including two children.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of 33 Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

The dog bit a five-year-old and 13-year-old and attacked two adults who were trying to help the children, police said.

An eyewitness said the attack looked serious.

“We were just inside talking and we came outside to a bunch of cops, animal control, ambulances,” Aiden McCalum told CTV News.

“We look to the left and there’s a kid and a person getting bandaged up.”

McCalum said the adult had been trying to rescue one of the children.

“Basically the dog just bit him in the arm,” he said. “And the mom was trying to get the dog off the kid. The dog bit her finger and it almost came off, it was really bad.”

The two children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Animal Control officers also responded to the scene, according to a City of Saskatoon spokesperson.

“The owner of the animal in question voluntarily surrendered the dog to SACA,” an email from the city said.

“The dog is being held at the pound for evaluation and will remain there for the foreseeable future while the investigation and evaluation are completed.”

It is up to the investigator if they recommend charges against the owner or a dangerous animal hearing, the city said.

With files from Noah Rishaug