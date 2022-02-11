Dog biting incident being investigated in Embro, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Officials with Southwestern Public Health are looking for the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident in the town of Embro, Ont.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Huron and Commissioner Streets.
A person was walking with their family when they were bit by a large German Shepherd mix.
The owner is described as a man in his late 30s to early 40s and was wearing a black coat.
Health inspectors need to determine if the dog has had its rabies vaccinations. If not, the victim may require a series of shots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwestern Public Health at 519-421-9901 or 1-800-922-0096 and speak with a public health inspector.
