Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London


London fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on of Sandringham Crescent on Aug. 2, 2023. (Source: London fire)

The family pet is to blame after a kitchen fire in south London.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to London fire, the dog turned on the stove causing about $5,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.

