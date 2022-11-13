Dog dies after house fire in London
Multi-skilled Journalist
Jenn Basa
A dog has died after a residential fire in east London on Saturday.
London Fire and police responded to a residential fire just before 1 p.m. between Deveron Crescent and Pond Mills Road.
Police said a puppy was trapped inside the home during the fire, sadly they were not able to revive it.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation continues, police said.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.
