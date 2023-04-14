Dog dies after ingesting poison: Police investigating animal cruelty case

Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a family pet was allegedly poisoned.

OPP officers were contacted about an incident on Bruce Street in Waterford on March 16.

The owners of a two-year-old French Mastiff named Bain became sick that afternoon.

He was rushed to the vet, but died shortly after.

Police said tests showed Bain ingested a large amount of poison.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.