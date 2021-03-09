South Simcoe Police say a dog has died from suspected poisoning in Innisfil.

Police were contacted by the owner of the dog that had died on March 7th. The dog’s owner had recently taken him on walks in the Webster Boulevard and Prince Court area.

Police say the source of the suspected poison and the location of the incident is undetermined at this time.

Anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the police.

Police are also warning pet owners and parents to be extra vigilant and ensure that pets and children aren’t eating anything found on the ground.

Investigators would also like to hear from people whose pets may have fallen ill recently in unexplained circumstances.