Dog dies in Kitchener fire, fire marshal investigating another

A pair of unrelated fires in Kitchener has resulted in a dog dying and an Ontario Fire Marshal investigation.

Firefighters were called to Onward Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday for a fire in an apartment.

The entire building was evacuated and a male was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kitchener Fire says The Ontario Fire Marshal has started an investigation into the incident, while Waterloo regional police say the cause is not considered suspicious.

The damage to the unit is estimated around $300,000.

Also around 3 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to Essen Street for another fire in an apartment.

Kitchener Fire says it was contained to one unit and started from an unattended candle.

They add that they were unable to save a dog from the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the apartment is estimated around $400,000.

KITCHENER FIRE BUSY AGAIN MONDAY

Kitchener Fire crews were busy again the following day as they were called to a kitchen fire over the dinner hour.

An apartment building near Courtland and Madison Avenues was evacuated for an apparent fire caused by grease left unattended on the stove.

No injuries were reported. Residents were able to return to their homes.