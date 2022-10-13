Dog dies in two-vehicle collision in Collingwood: OPP

Police say a dog has died in a collision involving a Jeep and a construction vehicle in Collingwood.

According to OPP Const. Martin Hachey, the crash happened near a construction site at the intersection of 6th Street and 10th Concession Thursday.

The driver of the Jeep and a worker at the site suffered minor injuries, police say.

Hachey said he was advised the dog was inside the Jeep at the time of the collision.

There is no word on any charges at this time, or what caused the collision.

Police closed the road for a brief time due to the crash. It has since reopened.