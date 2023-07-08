Dog event goes back to the 90s in downtown Kitchener

It was a blast from the past in downtown Kitchener Saturday afternoon with wagging tails and pleasant pooches.

Dog Friendly KW hosted a 90s themed New Paws on the Block event to celebrate their third year of operation.

Over 20 local vendors took over the new Gaukel Block to sell all things dogs.

There were also games and activities for owners and their furry friends, such as old school trivia and throwback bingo.

"One of the priorities of our nonprofit organization is to create spaces and opportunities for people to bring their dogs that are in environments where people advocate and uphold responsible dog ownership," said Kersty Kearney of Dog Friendly KW.

A community guide has been made available on the organization's website that lists local dog friendly businesses and services.