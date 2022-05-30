Police fatally shoot dog attacking officer in Orillia: OPP
Ontario's watchdog is investigating an incident in Orillia that left an officer and another man injured and a dog fatally shot.
Provincial police report that officers attempted to arrest multiple occupants in a "suspicious vehicle" on Grace Avenue in the early morning hours on Sunday when an "altercation ensued."
"An officer discharged a firearm to stop the dog, which sustained fatal injuries," the OPP report states.
According to Simcoe County paramedics, the officer and one of the vehicle occupants were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the incident, three people were arrested and charged.
A man and a woman, both 35-years-old from Orillia, each face a dozen offences, including assaulting an officer and drug-related charges.
Police charged a 34-year-old Barrie woman with six charges, including assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.
The OPP notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which invoked its mandate.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
