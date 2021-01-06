A four-year-old dog has reunited with her owner after she forcefully stolen off a Whitby Street last week.

The incident, which Durham Regional Police called a street-level robbery, took place at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the area of Ash and Mary streets.

At the time, a female victim was walking her two dogs and was approached by two suspects, police said earlier this week.

According to investigators, the suspects took one of the two dogs and then fled the area westbound in a waiting white SUV.

A female bystander witnessed the incident, police said, and attempted to assist but was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

Both females sustained minor physical injuries in the incident, officers said.

A photograph of the stolen dog, a brown and white mixed bulldog named Nina, was released by investigators on Monday in an effort to locate her.

Two days later, police announced Nina was found in good condition.

Officers were contacted by Brampton Animal Services at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They were told Nina was located by a citizen wandering outside a hotel parking lot on Nevets Road in Brampton.

Nina was examined by a veterinarian and deemed to be healthy before she was reunited with her owner.

One arrest has been made in the case so far. Pickering resident Ali Habeib, 28, has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and administer a noxious thing.

Police have described the second suspect as a Black man who is tall and has a heavy build. Officers said he has orange/blonde hair and goes by the name Deebo.

