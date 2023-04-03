Dog found along Highway 401 near Guelph

A dog is safely in the hands of animal control after being rescued from Highway 401 Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said a dog was found near the westbound lanes just west of Guelph Line.

Officials said a passerby called police just before 7 a.m. to alert them about the animal on the highway.

The dog did not appear to be injured.

Is this your dog?#CambridgeOPP found him on #Hwy401 westbound west of Guelph Line, animal control has the dog now. pic.twitter.com/xTvfDmYaI1