Dog found along Highway 401 near Guelph


Ontario Provincial Police said the dog rescued by officers this morning has been handed over the animal control. (OPP/Twitter)

A dog is safely in the hands of animal control after being rescued from Highway 401 Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said a dog was found near the westbound lanes just west of Guelph Line.

Officials said a passerby called police just before 7 a.m. to alert them about the animal on the highway.

The dog did not appear to be injured.

Is this your dog?#CambridgeOPP found him on #Hwy401 westbound west of Guelph Line, animal control has the dog now. pic.twitter.com/xTvfDmYaI1

— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 3, 2023
