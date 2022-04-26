Dog found 'wandering' near burned-out car, human remains in B.C. Interior: RCMP

Mounties in B.C.'s Interior have released a photo of a dog found near a dead body in a burned out car, hoping it will help their investigation.

The Chase RCMP got a call about an abandoned vehicle, parked near Skmana Lake at 1 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived they found a charred sedan.

"Upon further inspection, the body of an unknown individual was found inside the vehicle," says a statement from the detachment, adding the person's death is considered "unexpected and suspicious."

Police have not confirmed the identity of the person whose remains were found. They are providing the photo of the dog "located wandering in the general vicinity," and asking anyone who recognizes the animal to contact investigators.

The area in which the body was found is near a recreational site, and anyone who has dashcam footage from near the Skmana Forest Service Road is also asked to call 1-877-987-8477.