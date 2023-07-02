Dog friendly areas added to Saugeen Shores beaches

The Town of Saugeen Shores has approved the addition of dog-friendly areas along the waterfront.

Town council voted to update the by-law after receiving online survey results asking the public whether they wanted to allow dogs on the waterfront, if they wanted to expand permission to designated areas and times of the day, and which specific areas they’d like to see open to dogs.

The approved areas, in Southampton and Port Elgin, received the most support in each community.

The areas include, Saugeen River to the High Street Flagpole. From July 1 to Oct. 1, owners can exercise their dogs at any time of the day. In Port Elgin, 538 Izzard Road to Concession 6/Bruce Road 25, owners can take their dogs between 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. from July 1 to Oct. 1, owners can exercise their dogs between 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

“This is a great example of using community engagement to guide policy,” Mayor Luke Charbonneau said in a news release. “However, we need to stress that dog owners have a responsibility to follow the rules in these areas. That means exercising your dog responsibly, leashing and cleaning up after them.”

Town officials say both Saugeen Shores Police and town bylaw enforcement will be patrolling the waterfront to ensure dog owners are doing their part. This means dogs are able to swim within the designated dog areas, but must be on a leash when they are out of the water.

“Our laws and by-laws are there so everyone can enjoy our beaches,” said Saugeen Shores Police Chief Kevin Zettel. “I highly encourage all beachgoers to familiarize themselves with the Town’s rules. Our officers will continue to patrol the areas all summer to answer any questions and, if necessary, enforce those rules.”

The bylaw went into effect Saturday, July 1. Officials say a probation remains on dogs accessing the main Port Elgin and Southampton beaches from May 1 to Oct. 1.