Dog from stolen truck found, reunited with owners
A dog at the centre of a search after the vehicle he was in was stolen, has been found.
London police say ‘Jaxx’ has been found safe and reunited with his owners, the truck however has not been found.
Earlier this month, CTV News London reported Austin Flegel and Ruby DeGroot had just adopted the 1.5-year-old Mastiff-Shepherd mix.
According to the young Strathroy couple, they picked up the dog in London after finding him through an online ad.
They decided to stop at a pet store in the Masonville area to get a few things and use the washroom.
"He was way too scared [to come in]. He was shaking and we didn't want to terrify him even more by bringing him inside,” the couple said on June 7.
When they came out after about five minutes, the truck and dog were gone.
Police are still looking for the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with distinct orange trim around the hood and license plate number AP44762.
