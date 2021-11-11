Dog handled it 'like a champ,' B.C. crew says of rescue of injured pup and the hypothermic hikers who tried to help it

A group of hypothermic hikers and their dog are safe after being rescued from a Metro Vancouver mountain Wednesday afternoon.

In a social media post, North Shore Rescue said the hikers on Mount Seymour tried to rescue their dog, who got injured along the way. The rescue crew was called to help, and said the hikers got mildly hypothermic so they were offered warm jackets and heat vests.

While the hikers could walk out, the injured pup apparently did not like the stretcher it was offered.

"Members took turns carrying it out on our shoulders," North Shore Rescue said, adding the dog handled that "like a champ."

"All humans and animals are now safely out of the field."

With the weather cooling down, conditions can vary dramatically on North Shore hikes.

The regional rescue agency recommends hikers take the "10 essentials" with them on all hikes, which includes a light, signalling device, warm clothes, pocket knife, emergency shelter, water and food, first-aid kit, fire starter, navigation and cell phone.