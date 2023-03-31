Dog involved in scratching incident in Mitchell, Ont. located
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) has shared that the dog being sought after it scratched a child in Mitchell on Tuesday has been found.
The incident occurred as a dog park on Wellington Street at about 5:30 p.m. March 28. HPPH said at the time of the incident, the dog was being walked by a female who stated that she was taking care of the dog for a sibling.
HPPH said in a release that the owner of the dog has contacted them, and a “successful follow up is being completed.”
HPPH is required to investigate biting and scratching incidents to determine whether the animal involved is up-to-date on its rabies vaccination.
If the animal is not found, and the vaccination status cannot be verified, the person who was bitten or scratched may need to complete a series of rabies shots.
HPPH reminds people to always try to obtain the contact information of the owner of the animal involved in a biting or scratching incident.
