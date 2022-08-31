Dog killed, woman injured after hit-and-run in Vancouver: police

Vancouver police say they're looking for the driver of an SUV after a dog was killed and a woman injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Police said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 near Garden Drive at East Pender Street. A woman was walking her dog on-leash in the area when a driver reportedly hit them while they were in the crosswalk.

The driver of the grey SUV approached from East Hastings Street and turned left onto Pender when the woman and the dog were hit. The driver was then seen speeding off towards Nanaimo Street, police said.

"Based on the information collected so far, there is no question the driver of the SUV knew he hit the dog and its owner," said Const. Jason Doucette in a news release Wednesday.

"Luckily the owner suffered only minor injuries, but the loss of one-and-a-half-year-old Tobi has been devastating for the family."

Police released a photo of the driver and suspect vehicle in the hopes the public will be able to identify them. Investigators said the SUV looks like a grey Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call 604-717-6846. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.