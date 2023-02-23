Dog kills dog in incident at Calgary home

A dog killed another dog Tuesday afternoon in Calgary.

Bylaw confirms they investigated the case.

It issued a ticket to the dog's owner for causing death to another animal.

The owner and dog have since returned to their home address outside Calgary.

Bylaw says if the dog owner resided in Calgary, it would also issue a notice to contain to protect the public.

Bylaw would not tell CTV Calgary the time of day, location or breed of dogs, only that the dog owner co-operated and the case is now closed.

"This was a tragic incident where both owners knew each other, and would like to keep the incident between them," a bylaw spokesperson said.

"Both are co-operating."