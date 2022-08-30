Dog left in hot vehicle in casino parking lot in Edmonton

Firefighters were called to rescue a dog from a hot car on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews went to the Pure Casino parking lot on Argyll Road around 3:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the owner of the dog was in the casino, but came out and took the dog.

Temperatures in the vehicle were between 45 and 55 degrees.

EFRS says the dog was in distress when it was removed from the car.

The owner left the scene with the dog.

The current status of the dog is unknown.