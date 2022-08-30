Dog left in hot vehicle in casino parking lot in Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Firefighters were called to rescue a dog from a hot car on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews went to the Pure Casino parking lot on Argyll Road around 3:45 p.m.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the owner of the dog was in the casino, but came out and took the dog.
Temperatures in the vehicle were between 45 and 55 degrees.
EFRS says the dog was in distress when it was removed from the car.
The owner left the scene with the dog.
The current status of the dog is unknown.
-
Rainy August coming to an end with more rain in the forecast for OttawaThere is a chance of showers for Ottawa on the final day of August. Ottawa has already received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month.
-
Stanley Cup visits Ottawa after day in PetawawaThe Stanley Cup will be in Ottawa today after a day in Petawawa, Ont.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
Hernandez, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.
-
'I’m driving the bus': Outgoing B.C. premier says work continues on issues plaguing provinceBritish Columbia’s premier says he and his cabinet ministers have had a busy summer behind the scenes despite low profiles and few public events.
-
Fire damages south Edmonton homeFirefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy. 401 collision in North YorkA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 in North York.
-
Stanley Cup in PetawawaShawn Allard brings Stanley Sup to Petawawa on Tuesday, August 30.
-
Cape Breton man rappels down Halifax high-rise in a wheelchairJoey Saccarry didn’t let fear, or a disability, stop him from rappelling down one of Halifax’s tallest buildings.