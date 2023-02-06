Dog left outside for hours, found covered in ice, woman charged: Guelph police
A Guelph woman is facing charges of neglecting an animal after a dog was allegedly left outside for more than three hours in frigid temperatures and was found covered in ice and shivering.
Police were called to the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Paisley Street just before midnight on Friday.
According to a media release from Guelph police, a resident reported a dog had been outside barking for more than three hours.
Police said officers found a small dog, which had a large amount of ice collected on its face, paws and abdomen. Officers said the dog was shivering and walking with a limp. Police said there was no answer even after several knocks at the door.
The dog was apprehended under provincial legislation and taken to the Guelph Humane Society to be assessed.
A 59-year-old Guelph woman has been charged under the Criminal Code with causing harm to an animal. She is scheduled to appear in court in March.
Police are reminding residents to be aware of weather conditions and not leave domestic animals outside for longer than required during extreme cold.
