Dog left unattended in hot car in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie urge pet owners to leave their dogs home after reports about a dog left in a hot car over the weekend.
According to police, officers received reports that the dog was left unattended in a car shortly before 2 p.m. in a parking lot on Bayfield Street.
Temperatures on Sunday reached double-digit highs, hitting around 23C by mid-afternoon under sunny skies.
Barrie police say the dog had "a great deal of fur" and was reportedly panting.
However, they say the vehicle in question was gone when officers arrived.
