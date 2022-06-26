Dog-lovers asked for feedback on proposed parks

With two new dog parks on the way, the City of Windsor is looking for community feedback on design and amenities.

Last month, council approved a motion to develop off-leash dog parks in Elizabeth Kishkon and Oakwood parks.

The city has opened an online survey for residents to share their ideas for what would make an ideal park for their furry friends.

“The dog park policy lays out what should be found within a park and this is our way of getting additional public feedback to see if there are things that we didn't think of as part of the initial dog park policy that they would like to see or even their way of adjusting some subtle tweaks of the design,” executive director of parks and facilities James Chacko told AM800 News

The online survey is open until July 16.

Chacko said he expects the feedback to be positive.

“We certainly had a lot of requests for dog parks over the last number of years, especially within these two areas of the city so we certainly do expect to hear from a number of residents and we expect the overall response to be positive and in support of this,” he said.

Council has allocated $880,000 in the capital budget for new dog park development projects.

The city said once community feedback is factored in, the new parks could be ready for next summer.

- With files from AM800 News