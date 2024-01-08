Dog may have been thrown to its death from Vancouver hotel, police say

Police are investigating whether a dog that fell to its death in downtown Vancouver may have been deliberately thrown from a window.

Vancouver Police said the SPCA has been notified and both agencies are conducting investigations in the case, which happened at the Molson Hotel at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Sgt. Steve Addison said officers who responded to the call found the dead dog in the laneway beside the hotel, a building used as supportive housing for people at risk of homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.

“We have conducted an investigation, which included speaking to witnesses and reviewing security video, and we believe it's possible the dog was thrown from the window,” Addison said in a statement. “Our investigation is ongoing.”

Police say no charges have been laid.

In a written response, the SPCA declined further comment while its investigation is ongoing.

“The BC SPCA's animal protection services team is conducting a thorough investigation after being alerted to an incident on Jan. 5 in which a dog fell from a six-storey building in Vancouver,” the statement said.

It said anyone with information that may help the investigation is encouraged to contact the society's animal helpline.

The PHS Community Services Society, which lists the Molson Hotel among its inventory of supportive housing on its website, did not respond to requests for comment.

On Friday, photos posted on social media platform X showed a dog's paws protruding from under a cardboard box on the pavement.

The pictures have since been deleted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.