Dog missing after Calgary break-and-enter reunited with family
Calgary police say a dog that went missing following a break-and-enter at a northwest home has been found.
Officials first reported that during an investigation into an incident at a home in the 100 block of 59 Avenue N.W. on Monday, it was determined that the homeowner's dog had disappeared.
Now, approximately 24 hours after the plea for public information went out, police say the dog was located and reunited with its family.
The investigation into the break-and-enter is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who has CCTV footage or dashcam footage of the area, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
-
Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trustA Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations decline, ICU admissions remain steadyAlberta now has 1,107 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
N.B. government to spend $40M to expand energy efficiency programThe New Brunswick government is putting another $40 million into energy efficiency programs for homeowners.
-
P.E.I. opposition MLAs grill King government over carbon taxA day after the federal government announced what Maritimers will pay when the carbon tax comes into effect this summer, opposition MLAs on Prince Edward Island were quick to point the finger at the King government during question period.
-
To buy or not to buy: When to go generic at the grocery storeHome economist Getty Stewart says switching to generic can help cut costs at the grocery store. However, that doesn't mean it's the only option when it comes to saving a few dollars at checkout.
-
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Penguins past FlamesEvgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
-
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicineThe surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
-
'It brought chills': Haligonians watch Canada take on Belgium in World CupWhile Canada's 1-0 World Cup loss to Belgium was not the result fans hoped for, many remain firmly in Canada’s corner.
-
City councillors expected to formally name new deputy mayor next weekCity councillors were back in the chambers Wednesday for this session's first general committee meeting, setting the stage for what the next four years may look like.