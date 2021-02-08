A dog is back home with its family in Qu'Appelle, after she was rehomed to a new family but went missing for seven days, likely trying to find her way back to her original home.

Patty is a white husky-lab-pit bull cross. She went missing from Regina Beach on January 31, wearing a pink collar and dragging a red leash.

Patty was spotted numerous times in the Lumsden area and throughout the Qu Appelle valley. Her sightings were posted to the Regina Beach Area Lost and Found Pet Alerts Facebook page, with many in the community helping look for the lost dog.

Critter Gitter Wildlife Control Services set live traps, and was finally able to find Patty on Sunday.

Patty is now back home with her original owners.

