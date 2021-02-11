A dog that was missing in the Vancouver Island bush for more than two weeks is now safely back with his owner.

Keno is a four-year-old husky-shepherd cross that was reported missing on the morning of Jan. 26 on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley.

"He saw an elk and he took off real quick and I lost him out of my hands," owner Jesse McMaster told CTV News one week into his search for his beloved pet.

"I stayed out there for another three to four days," said the distraught dog owner. "I slept in my car and took work off."

A search was launched and included monetary rewards and a planned helicopter flyover, which eventually had to be cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

The volunteer group Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) was engaged in the search and tracked Keno’s footprints throughout the area.

There were several sightings and more reports of dog tracks but the trail kept running cold.

On Wednesday night, ROAM reported another possible sighting of a dog dragging its leash on Mount Prevost.

Then on Thursday morning, someone working at a farm near Mount Sicker, east of Crofton, reported seeing a dog matching Keno’s description and dragging about a metre of torn leash.

Volunteers with ROAM responded to the scene and were able to coax Keno into a vehicle.

Video posted to Facebook shows a tearful McMaster being reunited with his dog.

The moment Jesse and Keno are reunited! �������� Judy Bobke

Judy Bobke with ROAM says the man who found Keno turned down a $1,000 reward for him, saying “he would like for me to pay it forward to Jesse.”

“As you know,” Bobke said in a Facebook post, “for the last 2 weeks Jesse was not able to work and this will help him out quite a bit.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.