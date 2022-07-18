Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog
The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.
And an elderly neighbour who tried to intervene died from an unrelated medical issue, police said.
"As the dog was attacking the owner, an elderly neighbour went to assist and due to medical conditions, passed away," Const. Rob Lewis said in an email, who added the death was "not related to the dog attacking the neighbour."
Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police were called at 12:20 p.m. about an animal complaint on St. David Street in Noelville.
"The investigation revealed the owner of a mixed breed dog had been attacked and was airlifted by ORNGE to the local hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries," police said in a news release Monday.
"French River bylaw seized the dog, as the investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the Nipissing West crime unit of the OPP."
The dog is believed to be part pit bull, Lewis said.
-
Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are eager for second booster: national pollVaccinated Atlantic Canadians are the country’s most eager for getting a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, according to a new national poll.
-
Restaurants and hotels bounce back as Calgary Stampede welcomes over 1.2 million peopleOver a million people came out to the Calgary Stampede this year, giving local restaurants and hotels the boost they need as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
TC Energy reduces output on Keystone Pipeline after damage to transformerTC Energy has reduced output on the Keystone Pipeline in the U.S. after the line's power transformer was vandalized.
-
Halifax homeless encampment is still standing a day after deadline to leavePeople living in a park in central Halifax are staying put for now, despite a city-issued notice to leave.
-
Construction begins on new Buffalo Pound Water Treatment PlantThe mayors of Regina and Moose Jaw joined other dignitaries at the sod turning for a renewed water treatment plant. It will meet the needs of the two growing communities for the next 25 years.
-
Cinéfest will soon return to SudburyThe planning for Sudbury’s international film festival is officially underway, and officials say they are excited to return to theatres after two years of virtual events.
-
Lack of rainfall prompts low water situation in Upper Thames Valley watershedAs London enters its third heat warning of the year, the Upper Thames Valley watershed is facing a low water situation due to a lack of rainfall.
-
Women sprayed with noxious substance during altercation in CambridgePolice said two women were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight at a Cambridge motel on Monday.
-
'Frightening, devastating': Grenfell storm leads to wide-scale community cleanupIt was a quiet, unsuspecting night for Grenfell’s 2,600 residents Friday. That was until the skies darkened, and a severe storm slammed into the community.