Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog

The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.

And an elderly neighbour who tried to intervene died from an unrelated medical issue, police said.

"As the dog was attacking the owner, an elderly neighbour went to assist and due to medical conditions, passed away," Const. Rob Lewis said in an email, who added the death was "not related to the dog attacking the neighbour."

Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police were called at 12:20 p.m. about an animal complaint on St. David Street in Noelville.

"The investigation revealed the owner of a mixed breed dog had been attacked and was airlifted by ORNGE to the local hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries," police said in a news release Monday.

"French River bylaw seized the dog, as the investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the Nipissing West crime unit of the OPP."

The dog is believed to be part pit bull, Lewis said.