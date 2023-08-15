Dog, owner sought after 'vicious' attack in northeast Edmonton

A woman required surgery after being attacked by a dog in northeast Edmonton on Saturday, police say.

Investigators are looking for the dog and its owner, who they said fled the scene after the attack around 4:30 p.m. outside a pizza restaurant at 118 Avenue and 33 Street.

"It was reported to police that a 69-year-old female complainant was walking along the sidewalk in front of the restaurant when a male walking a large dog on a leash approached her from the opposite direction," Edmonton Police Service said in a statement Tuesday morning.

"It is alleged the male told the woman, ‘Don’t worry, he don’t bite,’ just prior to the dog viciously attacking her. The dog reportedly knocked the woman down on the sidewalk, then began biting her."

She was bitten on her legs, hands and face before she was able to escape and find shelter in the restaurant.

The dog owner was white, had long long blonde hair, and was wearing a red shirt at the time.

The dog is believed to either be a tan-coloured pit bull or pit bull cross. The dog was on a blue leash.

Police searched the area for the animal and its owner but did not find them.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.

Boston Pizza told CTV News Edmonton in a statement: "We are shocked by the random incident that occurred outside one of our BP locations and are grateful to the restaurant manager for quickly providing support to the victim. We wish them a speedy recovery."