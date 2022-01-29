Dog owner uses cups of kindess to raise money for Dartmouth SPCA
One dog owner is using cups of kindness to raise money for the Dartmouth SPCA.
In early January, the shelter said items such as beds and food had been stolen from its storage shed.
"I actually saw the post on Facebook that their food shelter had been broken into and all their spare food had been stolen, so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to do this fundraiser for them," said Stephanie Bilby.
Bibly is selling two styles of mugs, designed for those with furry friends. Each mug costs $20 and $15 of the proceeds will go back to the Dartmouth SPCA.
"So this one says just a girl who loves her rescue dog, can also be changed to cat or guy and then this one says mornings are ruff," said Bibly.
Members of the SPCA say the team is overwhelmed by the generosity of the public and community.
"The SPCA needed help, the community really responded," said Heather Woodin.
The shelter is a non for profit organization meaning they do not receive funding to care for the animals, and rely on fundraisers and donations.
"Stephanie's idea of making these beautiful mugs is just another example of the support we've received," said Woodin.
