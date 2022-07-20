Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior

Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.

Betty Williams was attacked by the dogs in the alleyway behind her home in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue N.W, in the community of Capitol Hill, on June 5. She died from her injuries on the way to hospital.

The dogs were seized and the City of Calgary awaits the outcome of its Dangerous Dog Act application to euthanize the animals from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta.

Dennis Bagaric and Talyn Calkins, the owners of the three dogs, face a combined 12 charges under the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw including:

Three counts of animal attack on a person causing severe injury;

Three counts of animal attack to a person;

Three counts of animal bite to a person; and,

Three counts of animal running at large.

Bagaric and Calkins are scheduled to appear in court and a conviction on any of their charges carries a maximum fine of $10,000 or up to six months in prison.

A criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Chief bylaw officer Ryan Pleckaitis of Calgary Community Standards providef an update on the investigation Wednesday morning.

A livestream of the announcement is available here.