Dog owners in Chatham-Kent warned of possible $150 fine for barking

Chatham-Kent police are warning dog-owners they could face a $150 fine for their pup’s excessive barking.

Police say officer responded to a number of complaints regarding barking dogs over the last few days.

Police are reminding dog-owners they are liable to receive a noise by-law offence notice, under Municipality of Chatham-Kent Provincial Offence Act Item number 18, section 2, and schedule 2-9 “Permitting noise made by dog or a pet.”

Owners could be subject to a $150 fine.

Police are also reminding all pet-owners to ensure their animals are well care for.

If you have concerns for a pet in your neighbourhood, police ask you contact Pet and Wildlife (PAW) Rescue.

A list of Chatham-Kent by-laws can be found online for more information.