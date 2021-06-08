iHeartRadio

Dog park approved in LaSalle

A new dog park is coming to LaSalle.

Designs were approved during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The new park will be located at the Vollmer Complex.

The dog park includes the following:

  • Total area of approximately 1 acre;
  • Two separate dog areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs;
  • Leash on/off area for each;
  • Water source for the dogs (one in each area);
  • Existing trees in the park area;
  • Existing roadway to be widened and paved to accommodate parking along roadside with dedicated parking spots;
  • Two benches
  • Two garbage cans
  • Facilty fully accessible.

The project was included in the 2021 budget at a cost of $85,000.

It’s expected to be completed in late fall 2021.