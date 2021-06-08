Dog park approved in LaSalle
A new dog park is coming to LaSalle.
Designs were approved during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The new park will be located at the Vollmer Complex.
The dog park includes the following:
- Total area of approximately 1 acre;
- Two separate dog areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs;
- Leash on/off area for each;
- Water source for the dogs (one in each area);
- Existing trees in the park area;
- Existing roadway to be widened and paved to accommodate parking along roadside with dedicated parking spots;
- Two benches
- Two garbage cans
- Facilty fully accessible.
The project was included in the 2021 budget at a cost of $85,000.
It’s expected to be completed in late fall 2021.