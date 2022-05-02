Dog rescued from Highway 401

Provincial police say a dog was found Sunday morning on Highway 401 near Milton.

An officer with the Cambridge detachment rescued the pup from the shoulder of the road near Guelph Line at around 8 a.m.

OPP posted a photo of the dog on its Twitter account saying "she is waiting for her best friend to come pick her up."

They say the owner can contact Cambridge animal control.

