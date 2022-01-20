Dog rescues herself from Bow River
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A black lab got loose from her dog walker in Baker Park Thursday and gave everyone a scare when she ran out onto the ice on the Bow River.
The Calgary Fire Department's aquatics team tried to entice her with treats, but Penny didn't take the bait.
That was a problem, because there was no way for a human to go out on the ice without potentially falling through into the frozen river.
Eventually, after a few anxious minutes, Penny ran back to shore on her own, no worse for wear – but it's all a reminder to keep your eye on your dog when walking near a body of water.
