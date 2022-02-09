Dog returned to owner after alleged theft in Owen Sound

Police say a dog that was reportedly taken from its owner's truck in Owen Sound has been found and returned.

Owen Sound police said the short-haired, two-year-old Pomeranian, named Sunny, was in its owner's truck in the 800 block of 1st Avenue East on Wednesday.

They say the owner returned to the vehicle to find the dog missing.

Police said someone took the dog sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"Police can now confirm that Sunny has been located and returned to its owner," Owen Sound police stated in a release early Wednesday afternoon.